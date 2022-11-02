JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $11.05. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 16,670 shares traded.
The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market cap of $867.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
