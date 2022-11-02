JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 170,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 20,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $171.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

