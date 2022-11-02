Ken Murphy Buys 65 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy bought 65 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £138.45 ($167.29).
Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Ken Murphy bought 24,352 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68).
- On Friday, September 2nd, Ken Murphy acquired 56 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £137.20 ($165.78).
Tesco Price Performance
TSCO opened at GBX 217.80 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.94. The company has a market capitalization of £16.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,815.00. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Tesco Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293.33 ($3.54).
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
