Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kering in a report released on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year. The consensus estimate for Kering’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kering’s FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kering from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kering from €670.00 ($683.67) to €690.00 ($704.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Kering from €715.00 ($729.59) to €690.00 ($704.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kering from €685.00 ($698.98) to €650.00 ($663.27) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. Kering has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $84.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

