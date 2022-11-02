KeyCorp Lowers Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Underweight

KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has $33.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised Avista from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Down 8.2 %

AVA stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. Avista has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $378.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.79 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avista by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.