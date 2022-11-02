Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,626 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,521,000 after purchasing an additional 548,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,215,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,612,000 after purchasing an additional 482,054 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

