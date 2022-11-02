KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $374.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $374.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $384.16.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $321.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.19. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,633 shares of company stock worth $4,083,613. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in KLA by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

