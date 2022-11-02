Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas Sells 71,135 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.20. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $69.12.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
