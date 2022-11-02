Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas Sells 71,135 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.20. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

