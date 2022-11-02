Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas Sells 94,239 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 94,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $2,848,844.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,597,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,216,596.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

