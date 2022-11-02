Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas Sells 94,239 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 94,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $2,848,844.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,597,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,216,596.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $69.12.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Further Reading
