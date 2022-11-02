Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Blake Augsburger Sells 4,000 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,103.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.73. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $64.05 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

