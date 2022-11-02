Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $412.71 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

