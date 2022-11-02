Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $87.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

