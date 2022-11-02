Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Landstar System Trading Up 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $338,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $542,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $157.93 on Friday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

