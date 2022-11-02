Lee Rosenthal Sells 5,180 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $98,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 904,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,215,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lee Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Lee Rosenthal sold 73,408 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $1,418,242.56.

On Friday, August 5th, Lee Rosenthal sold 29,748 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $583,358.28.

On Monday, August 15th, Lee Rosenthal sold 64,519 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,309,735.70.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.57. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter worth about $5,405,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 81,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,440,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 118,908 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.