Lee Rosenthal Sells 64,519 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 64,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,309,735.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lee Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Lee Rosenthal sold 73,408 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $1,418,242.56.

On Friday, August 5th, Lee Rosenthal sold 29,748 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $583,358.28.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 12.8 %

Paragon 28 stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. Paragon 28, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.