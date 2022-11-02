Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,380 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lennar were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 66.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $1,645,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEN opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

