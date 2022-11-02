Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 200,055 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.03.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMACA. GWM Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 1,669.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,571,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 1,482,507 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 5,180,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after buying an additional 1,146,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 834,815 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,396,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,848,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

