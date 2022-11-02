Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry Sells 10,175 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.97. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 160.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

