Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Geoffrey P. Allman Sells 3,335 Shares

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

