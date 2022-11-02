Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stake Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Magnite were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Magnite by 22.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 29.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Magnite stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $985.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $28.54.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

