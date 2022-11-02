MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at DA Davidson

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HZO. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarineMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

MarineMax stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 19.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in MarineMax by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in MarineMax by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

