MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 4.7%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 1,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 179,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

MarketWise Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 81,279 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $207,261.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,282,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,829.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in MarketWise by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketWise by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketWise by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 346,399 shares during the period. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

