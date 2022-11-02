MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 4.7%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 1,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 179,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

MarketWise Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 81,279 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $207,261.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,282,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,829.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in MarketWise by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketWise by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketWise by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 346,399 shares during the period. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile



MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

