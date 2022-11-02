Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRTN. StockNews.com raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

