Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Maxar Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.89 million. On average, analysts expect Maxar Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAXR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after buying an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 431,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 328,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,430,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,437,000 after purchasing an additional 186,938 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

