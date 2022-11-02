MDA (MDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect MDA to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$559.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$587.00 million.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. MDA has a twelve month low of C$6.45 and a twelve month high of C$16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.55. The firm has a market cap of C$798.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

