Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.53%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Anne E. Sellers bought 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne E. Sellers bought 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.