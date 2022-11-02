Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Insider Kenneth C. Frazier Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MRK stock opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 213,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

