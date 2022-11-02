Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $104.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

