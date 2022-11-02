Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Lowered to $185.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $185.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAA. Raymond James reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $24,843,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 244.2% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 26,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

