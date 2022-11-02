Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ MPB opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp



Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

