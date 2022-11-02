Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,700 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 119,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 60,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 45,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $1,967,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 376,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,473,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 45,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,473,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $520,847.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,227,987.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,723,345 shares of company stock valued at $72,278,538. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

