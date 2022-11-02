Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VNO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VNO stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

