Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,187 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Capital World Investors increased its position in Stellantis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy increased its position in Stellantis by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,181 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Stellantis by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,869,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after acquiring an additional 387,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.