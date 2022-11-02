Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Asana were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Asana by 16.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 16.0% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 222.7% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 101,860 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 over the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asana Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.05.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.33. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

