Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,612 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ally Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.