Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 69.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $11,999,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 177.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 64.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 68,831 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $240,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

