Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,697 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $997,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after buying an additional 2,480,076 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after buying an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $73,660,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $61,469,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

