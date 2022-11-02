Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 454 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.