Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHK. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

