Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells $1,064,040.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

MOH opened at $355.97 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.06 and a 200-day moving average of $316.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

About Molina Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

