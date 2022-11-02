Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.07.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,456 shares of company stock valued at $77,573,621. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $355.97 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.72.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

