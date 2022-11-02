Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONCU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

