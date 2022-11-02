MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €32.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.50 ($33.16) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Shares of MOR stock opened at €19.72 ($20.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $673.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is €19.50 and its 200 day moving average is €20.23. MorphoSys has a one year low of €16.08 ($16.40) and a one year high of €43.29 ($44.17).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

