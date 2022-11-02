Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Nabors Industries traded as high as $179.36 and last traded at $179.00. 2,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 178,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.80.

NBR has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nabors Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $631.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.01 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

