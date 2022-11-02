Nathan James McLean Imlach Buys 277 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.27) per share, with a total value of £1,667.54 ($2,014.91).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 263 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £1,670.05 ($2,017.94).

On Wednesday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 176 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £1,672 ($2,020.30).

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 668 ($8.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 468 ($5.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 740.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 903.52. The firm has a market cap of £380.95 million and a PE ratio of 2,087.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.81%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

