Nathan James McLean Imlach Buys 277 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.27) per share, with a total value of £1,667.54 ($2,014.91).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 263 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £1,670.05 ($2,017.94).
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 176 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £1,672 ($2,020.30).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance
Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 668 ($8.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 468 ($5.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 740.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 903.52. The firm has a market cap of £380.95 million and a PE ratio of 2,087.50.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
