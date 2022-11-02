Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter.

Nature's Sunshine Products Trading Up 0.6 %

NATR opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

Insider Transactions at Nature's Sunshine Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature's Sunshine Products

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 9,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $92,948.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 762,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,370,222.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $144,882 in the last 90 days. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NATR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Nature's Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Stories

