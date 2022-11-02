NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Adrian Button Sells 13,000 Shares

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NCR Stock Performance
NCR stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.66.
NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
About NCR
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCR (NCR)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.