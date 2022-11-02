NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Adrian Button Sells 13,000 Shares

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NCR Stock Performance

NCR stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NCR by 59.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in NCR by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in NCR by 350.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

