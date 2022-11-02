New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth about $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

