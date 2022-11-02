Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Newell Brands traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 67,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,391,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several other analysts have also commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,223,000 after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,594,000 after acquiring an additional 381,336 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

