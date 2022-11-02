Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Newell Brands traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.04. 67,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,391,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.
NWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.
In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
