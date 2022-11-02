Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Newell Brands traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.04. 67,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,391,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after buying an additional 2,119,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,223,000 after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,594,000 after acquiring an additional 381,336 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

